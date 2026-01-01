Spencer Pratt breaks silence after losing race for LA mayor

Spencer Pratt has broken his silence after failing to advance in the race of LA mayor.

While the votes are still officially being counted, it's been confirmed that Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman overtook Pratt in the race, meaning she will go up against incumbent Karen Bass in the November election.

Pratt took to X, writing, "Are they done counting yet?" referencing the long process to officially announce the winner.

The 46-year-old was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the race to become mayor of Los Angeles.

He revealed his decision to run after the house he shares with wife, Heidi Montag was destroyed in the 2025 California wildfires.

"The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling; it's fundamentally broken," he said at the time. "It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action."

He had previously spoken about why he would make a great mayor, despite coming from reality TV rather than a political background.

"What people want from me is somebody to tell them the truth. I (know) what it feels like when you're the victim of the city's failures - whether your house burned down or you were attacked or robbed, or you lost your job because restaurants have closed and Hollywood has failed or you've stepped on human poop and there's a crazy, naked drug addict in front of your kids at the park. I'm not going to let this happen anymore," he told Us Weekly in May.

Pratt and Montag met on reality show The Hills. They married in 2008 and share two sons, Gunner, nine, and Ryker, four.