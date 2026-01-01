Mariska Hargitay's schedule sparks Taylor Swift wedding date speculation

Mariska Hargitay has sparked rumours about the date of Taylor Swift's wedding to footballer Travis Kelce.

The Law & Order: SVU star has a slot open on her calendar on Friday 3 July.

Hargitay is currently starring in the Broadway production Every Brilliant Thing. While the one-person play generally runs Tuesday through Sunday, Page Six reports that the show has been cancelled on 3 July, the date being widely touted for the wedding.

Hargitay was photographed sitting next to Swift at a basketball match at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday directly after her Broadway show, after which she revealed she had sprinted to get there.

"I took four minutes off the running time of my show, and I knew the traffic would be crazy, so I sprinted from the Hudson Theatre to MSG," Hargitay told The Hollywood Reporter. "I knew everything was going to be all right, because I was wearing my Jalen Brunson Kobe 5 Protos! But I'm not gonna lie, the 10-block sprint after a two-show day was no joke."

Swift and Hargitay have been close friends for more than a decade. Their relationship famously started when Swift, a massive Law & Order: SVU fan, named her cat Olivia Benson after Hargitay's television character.

Hargitay starred in Swift's 2015 Bad Blood music video, and joined her on stage during the 1989 World Tour in Philadelphia in June of that same year.