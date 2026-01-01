Jason Momoa sets one condition for a Lobo stand-alone film

Jason Momoa has "no interest" in a standalone Lobo movie that isn't R-rated.

The 46-year-old actor makes his debut as the intergalactic bounty hunter in Supergirl and he revealed he has had discussions with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran about leading a potential film of his own, but he's got some conditions before he would sign up for the project.

He told Collider: “It’s all I want, and I promise — I’m just going to put this out there right now — I do not have any interest in making a Lobo PG-13 movie.

“So, will [Lobo] be a part of some other movies? If they want me, I’ll be there.

"But if I make a solo movie, I’m not doing it unless it’s rated R.”

The Aquaman star previously admitted he was "really nervous" about playing the mercenary in Supergirl.

He told ScreenRant: "This is the role I’ve always wanted to play. I mean, that’s the comic I love. I'm really nervous about it.

"It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character."

Jason first played Arthur Curry and Aquaman in the DC universe but after he admitted it was unlikely he'd be playing the King of Atlantis again when James and Peter took over running the studio, he expressed his desire to stay involved.

He told Entertainment Tonight in 2023: "If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."

At the time, fans had mooted the idea of the former Game of Thrones actor playing Lobo, and Jason liked the idea.

He said: "I was a big Lobo fan growing up, I read every comic," he said. "So that would be really cool."

But Jason will always be passionate about his submerged superhero.

Asked what playing Aquaman means to him, he said: "If I just put it in the simplest [terms], it makes my heart smile.

"You know, I had roles before, they're nothing like this.

"You have kids coming up, really excited to see you, and adults. But at the end of the day, my passion growing up was always about the oceans, and being Polynesian, and being an activist. It's cool because I get to like do that in my real life and [playing Aquaman] also obviously puts [those interests on] a higher platform."