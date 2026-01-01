Helen Mirren would 'absolutely' work with Tom Hardy again amid MobLand firing rumours

Helen Mirren has declared that she would "absolutely" work with her MobLand co-star Tom Hardy again amid rumours of his unprofessional behaviour on set.

Last month, it was reported that the British actor would not be back if the show was renewed for a third season after clashing with producers while making the second series of the crime drama.

His co-star Mirren, who voiced support for him on Instagram at the time, told Variety in a new interview that she is keen to work with him again.

"Absolutely. In a f**king heartbeat," she declared. "I love Tom, I think he's the most amazing actor."

Alluding to the allegations, she continued, "Different actors have different processes. I've learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what's on the screen is fantastic, I'm totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he's absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt."

Amid reports of his alleged firing from MobLand, the Oscar-winning actress posted a photo of Hardy on Instagram and wrote, "Love you now and always."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star reportedly clashed with MobLand showrunner Jez Butterworth during production on season two, with his alleged "chronic lateness to set" being a particular issue.

It has since been reported that Hardy has not been fired yet, and there are ongoing discussions about his future with the series, in which he plays fixer Harry Da Souza.

In her interview with Variety, Mirren said she hopes there will be another series of MobLand, which also stars Pierce Brosnan.

"When you have powerful artistic people working together, the creative process is challenging," she insisted. "People will get their knickers in a twist as we say. We will go forward, absolutely, and it will be even better."

The second season wrapped filming in March, but a release date has yet to be announced.