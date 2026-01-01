My Fault: London's Matthew Broome nearly ditched acting for computers

My Fault: London heartthrob Matthew Broome almost became a computer whizz instead of an actor.

The 25-year-old actor shot to fame playing Nick in the steamy romantic drama, and is reprising his role in the new movie Your Fault: London.

While the part has turned him into a household name, Matthew revealed in an interview with Esquire magazine that he nearly turned his back on acting altogether.

He said: “I nearly picked computing when I was 14, and went down that route, but I swapped at the last second.

“I remember specifically one lesson where I had to be shot on the barricade in Les Miserables and I had to demonstrate in front of everyone, and they were like 'woah'.

“I realised I was quite good at acting and I never looked back.”

However, Matthew added that if he had decided to go down the techie route, he doesn’t know how successful he would actually have been.

He admitted: “I know nothing about computers or coding. The only thing I loved was gaming and I thought maybe I can make games or something!”

Now, Matthew has garnered himself millions of fans all over the world - with each instalment of the movie franchise being more successful than the last.

As for his acting inspirations, there’s one man that he has always looked to in Hollywood.

He said: “I am living my dream in a way. I just wanted to act since I was 15 and I would look up to actors on stage and in movies. Guys like Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I love that Denzel comes from theatre as well and I'd love to do Broadway and the West End. I'd love to work with all the great directors and writers and eventually write my own stuff.”

Your Fault: London is due to be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on June 17.

Matthew will also be returning to the role of Nick for the third franchise instalment, Our Fault: London - the final part of the story.