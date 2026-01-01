Myha'la will never 'truly say goodbye' to Industry character once show ends

Myha'la doesn't think she will ever "truly" say goodbye to her Industry character once the show wraps its final season.

The actress, who has found fame playing Harper Stern in the financial thriller series since 2020, is gearing up to film the fifth and final season of the show.

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, she explained that Harper will always be a part of her, even once the show ends.

"I don't think I'll ever truly say a real goodbye. She is a part of who I am and who I want to be," she said.

Myha'la admitted that she had mixed feelings about the show's conclusion, because she's "sad" about her Industry era ending, but also "excited" to have more availability to do other projects.

"It's like sad, because our story, me and her story, is ending. I'm sort of leaving her behind. But when this is done, that chapter is closed (and) I have a new chapter to open," she shared.

"There's so much more work I want to do. I'm writing and I'm trying to develop a couple things for myself so now I'll have the time, energy, the space, the experience and the confidence to start working on those things, which I'm really excited about."

In between seasons of the show, Myha'la appeared in films including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Leave the World Behind, Dead Man's Wire and They Will Kill You. She has also finished filming the upcoming U.K. game show, The Celebrity Traitors.

The fourth season of Industry, also starring Marisa Abela, Kit Harington and Max Minghella, ran from January to March this year.

Midway through the season, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth and final chapter.