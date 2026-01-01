Mindy Kaling keen to return to acting on-screen

Mindy Kaling has revealed she is keen to return to acting after spending years working behind the camera.

The actress, comedian and screenwriter has opened up about wanting to get back in front of the camera, while also balancing family life.

"Sooner rather than later, I'd love to come back," Mindy told Bustle of acting. "As a single parent, I don't want my children to be Hollywood orphans who just never see any parent while I shoot the show."

The star, best known for The Office and The Mindy Project, noted that modern streaming series typically have shorter runs, making them less disruptive to family life.

"But, because of streaming, I could maybe do, like, eight or 10 episodes and have a shorter order than what we used to do on The Office or The Mindy Project," she told the publication about her early sitcoms, which mostly had more than 20 episodes per season.

Mindy is the mother of three children: Katherine, born in 2017, Spencer, born in 2020, and Anne, born in 2024. She has never publicly revealed the identity of their father.

Since the pandemic, Mindy has largely focused on screenwriting and producing through her production company, Kaling International. She has created, written, and executive produced series including Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Running Point.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 46-year-old producer revealed she is interested in creating and starring in a show about dating in your 40s in Los Angeles.

"Whether you were never married or divorced or widowed, what does that look like?" she stated. "That's the kind of show that I would want to watch."