Samara Weaving found it impossible to park car in Carolina Caroline scene

Samara Weaving had to use an impromptu body double for one scene in Carolina Caroline because she could not park a car.

In the romantic crime thriller, the Australian actress plays Caroline, a gas station attendant who meets a con artist and travels with him around the American South, committing scams and robberies along the way.

While her co-star Kyle Gallner did the majority of the driving, Weaving had the responsibility of parking the vehicle in a space on camera - and she simply couldn't do it.

"I didn't know how to park; I still don't really know how to park," she shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I had to drive into a parking spot and we were running out of light and (director) Adam (Carter Rehmeier) was so stressed, being like, 'Sam, all you have to do is turn into this parking spot and then get out of the car', and I could not do it."

As they were running out of time and needed to get the shot, the team asked a wardrobe assistant to drive the car for Weaving.

"There was a wardrobe assistant who had blonde hair and they put her in the car... I needed a body double just to park a car, in a wide shot as well," she said with a laugh. "It was embarrassing; it was a low point."

The Ready Or Not star noted that she "quickly learned" how to drive for her previous film, the heist comedy thriller Eenie Meanie, because she played a getaway driver. She was able to park during her test, but she believes she has since "regressed".

Of her work with the Eenie Meanie stunt team, she joked, "I can do a doughnut, I can do a controlled slide, but I cannot park a car."

Reflecting on her everyday driving skills, Weaving added, "I'm such a nervous driver, so it takes me forever to park a car because I'm doing like an 18-point turn."

Carolina Caroline is now showing in U.S. cinemas.