Keke Palmer and Sean Evans fuel romance rumours

Keke Palmer has fuelled dating buzz after being spotted on a date night with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

According to TMZ, the duo was seen having dinner at Italian restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn, New York.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the Nope star and media personality were at the upscale establishment for more than an hour and a half, and Evans seemed "smitten" by the One of Them Days actor.

Snapshots showed them deep in conversation over a candle-lit table.

The duo sparked romance speculation in May during an episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, when Palmer introduced the YouTube star as her "potential future suitor".

Evans then revealed that his celebrity crush as a youth was TLC rapper Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes.

"I played Chili in the movie. Close enough," Palmer replied, to which Evans agreed, "Absolutely close enough."

Palmer has appeared on Evans' hit YouTube series Hot Ones several times in the past. In 2025, the pair surprised fans with a kiss during the show.

"I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark," she reasoned at the time.

Palmer was previously involved with Darius Jackson, with whom she shares son Leo, but they parted ways in 2023.

Evans and adult film star Melissa Stratton split in 2024.