Rosie O'Donnell pens poem to incarcerated daughter

Rosie O'Donnell has shared an emotional poem after visiting her daughter Chelsea in prison.

Chelsea was sentenced in October after three arrests led to her probation being revoked. Her charges were multiple felonies, including possession of meth and child neglect.

Her mum posted a photo to Instagram following a recent visit, showing the two in an embrace.

Her words reveal in verse what it was like seeing her daughter.

"Chelsea is first thru the door / My heart skips a beat / She looks good / Healthy calm / Rested blue eyes / Clear skin / In her green uniform."

Describing staring into Chelsea's eyes, she goes on, "Chelsea has 4 children / 3 girls and a boy / They have not visited / Which pains her I know.

"Unconditional love / Simply the only way / Thru motherhood Love and forgiveness a must."

The prison visit was cut short by a tornado warning.

When Chelsea was sentenced, O'Donnell said in a statement, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

O'Donnell is herself a mother of five, including four with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, and a fifth with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.