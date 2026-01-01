Seth Rogen on James Franco: 'I haven’t worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to'

Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again.

The former friends and frequent collaborators first co-starred on the TV show Freaks and Geeks, before going on to work together on movies including Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview and The Disaster Artist.

However, Seth cut ties with James after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct and said he has “no plans” to work with him in the future.

Seth told The New York Times: “I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding - I have not worked with him in years.

“But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it. Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven’t worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to.”

Franco stepped away from acting following a series of sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women in 2018.

In 2019, students at Franco’s now-closed acting school Studio 4 sued the actor and his partners, accusing them of pushing acting students to perform explicit scenes on camera.

The actor and his partners agreed to pay $2.2 million (£1.7 million) to settle the lawsuit.

James admitted during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast he slept with students while teaching at the school, saying: “Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong... But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”

Franco previously said his and Rogen’s friendship appeared to be “over”, despite his attempts to reach out to his former friend and co-star.

He told Variety in 2024: “No. I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.”