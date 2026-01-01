Colman Domingo in awe of Steven Spielberg

Colman Domingo can’t believe he got to work with Steven Spielberg.

The 56-year-old actor co-stars with Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Eve Hewson on the legendary filmmaker’s latest project Disclosure Day and Colman admitted he was “in awe” of Spielberg on set.

He told Variety: “Everyone has such vivid imaginations, and being led by Steven Spielberg, you feel like there are moments when you absolutely are in awe. Not only while you’re in it and doing the work, but at some point you do rise above your own body and the experience and say, ‘Oh my God, I’m working with Steven Spielberg on a Steven Spielberg set with these incredible actors.

“And then you zoom back in, which is beautiful, especially this late in my career. The idea that I’m still awed by the people that I’m working with – that’s what Steven has set up for us. This playground of really using our imagination to invite in a story like this takes us all to a common awe of the idea of inviting in non-human entities, UAPs, UFOs, whatever we want to call them, and hoping that it transforms our world and unites us.”

The science fiction thriller tells the story of a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert who find themselves caught up in a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets and Colman insisted he believes aliens are real.

He said: “I absolutely do. And I don’t know what they look like, what they feel like, what their objectives are, but I do believe that there has to be more. It can’t just be us.”

The Four Seasons and Euphoria actor added: “I mean, I stand outside, look at the stars, believing that someone’s staring back at us, and at some point we’ll come together. So I believe that with whatever the unknown brings to us, maybe it’ll be good for all of us.”