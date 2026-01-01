Colman Domingo predicts Euphoria character will 'stay with him for long time'

Colman Domingo predicts that his Euphoria character will "stay with (him) for a long time".

The Oscar-nominated actor made sporadic appearances during the three seasons of the HBO show, playing former drug addict and Rue's sponsor Ali in 11 out of 26 episodes.

However, Domingo's screentime increased significantly in the last two episodes of the third and final season. In the penultimate episode, audiences finally saw his backstory as a drug addict, and he was the main character in the second half of the series finale.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Variety, The Running Man star shared that he went on "a great, great journey playing Ali", a character who is "trying to move with grace" and help others in a challenging world.

"What a beautiful character, you know? I've enjoyed playing Ali, and if this is indeed the final season, I think I've given Ali everything," he said. "He's been a gift to me, and hopefully a blessing to others. He's a character that I think will stay with me for a very long time. He's incredibly human and complicated like everyone else, but he's always searching for the light."

After the final episode aired in late May, HBO officials confirmed that the show had concluded after three seasons.

Domingo revealed that he saw a cut of the final episode a couple of months before its broadcast and was "floored" by it.

"It felt incredible and purposeful and clear. It felt honest to Ali's journey. I loved it," he gushed, before praising creator Sam Levinson for giving audiences a glimpse at Ali's past.

"It's a beautiful stroke of genius from Sam Levinson. And he gave me so much faith and trust that I could deliver, and trust that the audience will be with me and understand," he added.

Euphoria season three also starred Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie.