Natalie Portman impressed by Lena Dunham's generosity as director on Good Sex set

Natalie Portman was impressed by Lena Dunham's generosity and specificity as a director on the set of Good Sex.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in Dunham's upcoming romantic comedy as a couples therapist who reluctantly returns to the New York dating scene after a decade-long relationship fails.

Portman had nothing but praise for the Girls creator's directing style during an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

"She's the best director. One of the best, if not the best, I've worked with," she gushed. "She's so on point, like the notes she gives are so astute and specific and like she pays attention to everything. She also doesn't hesitate to give compliments about very specific things, along with like, 'Maybe try this different.' And she's extremely nurturing and generous and kind to everyone on set at all times."

The Black Swan star shared that she often wondered how Dunham had the energy to be so thoughtful and generous "all day to everyone" on set.

She added that Dunham, who also wrote the script, gave very specific notes in her feedback and spontaneously came up with new ideas on the day.

"A lot of people will be like 'Oh good job,'" she shared. "(But with Dunham,) it's not just a general (comment), like you can tell she's really just watching so carefully and sharply.

"And her ideas are so good and she comes up with brilliant new lines all the time, the way only great comedy minds can do."

The Famesick author noted in the Good Hang interview that she was a huge fan of Portman growing up, so it was "insane" to watch her act in person.

Good Sex, also starring Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury and Rashida Jones, was filmed in New York in July and August last year.

The film will debut on Netflix later this year.