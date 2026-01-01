Timothée Chalamet rates basketball win over Oscars

Timothée Chalamet has reacted to his hometown basketball team becoming NBA champions.

The born-and-bred New Yorker was courtside for the New York Knicks' final game against the San Antonio Spurs. Once the game ended, he joined the throng who stormed the court to celebrate.

There, after hugging Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, he proclaimed to ESPN's SportsCenter that he'd "way rather this than the Oscars".

The Academy Awards reference comes months after Chalamet lost out on the Best Actor award for the second year in a row.

The Marty Supreme star was later seen celebrating in the locker room alongside team captain and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

"You did that bro," he told Brunson as the two embraced. "That was all you!"

Additional footage saw Chalamet getting soaked in champagne

Other stars celebrating the win included Ben Stiller who declared to ESPN that he was "as happy as I've ever felt".

Cardi B, who was watching the game on her phone, celebrated loudly in an Instagram Live video, which saw her running excitedly through her house, screaming, "Oh my God!" and "We won!"

Jennifer Lopez also paid tribute to her hometown team on social media, sharing footage of the moment she watched them secure their victory. The footage sees her scream at the top of her lungs when the win is finalised.

She captioned the post, "Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions! We have all been waiting patiently. Thank you for uniting our city again.

"You restored faith, hope and belief in that there's nothing we can't do! You set the city on fire! Proud to be from the block! You already know. Knicks forever."