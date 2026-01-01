Heidi Montag issues statement on Spencer Pratt's mayoral loss

Heidi Montag has publicly addressed her husband Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral loss.

In a statement posted three days after Pratt conceded his loss at the election, his former The Hills co-star penned a heartfelt statement on X.

"I couldn't love my husband more and be more proud of him," she gushed. "What an inspiration, what a hero."

Five days ago, Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman overtook Pratt to finish in second place behind incumbent mayor Karen Bass. The leapfrogging from Raman secured her place in the election's November runoff, knocking Pratt out of the competition.

Montag previously told Us Weekly that she was supportive of her husband and his political aspirations. "I wouldn't be here without him," she told the outlet in April. "He is so, so incredible."

Pratt echoed his wife's sentiment while also speaking to Us in May.

"Heidi is an actual angel superhero," he said at the time. "She is working so hard to continue putting out new music and paying for our kids' food."

The former reality TV stars married in November 2008, and share two sons: Gunner, eight, and Ryker, three.

Despite Pratt's failed mayoral hopes, he has pledged to continue to fight political powers that he believes are corrupt.

"Now that the campaign portion of my mission of Save Los Angeles is coming to a close, I'm moving on to the next more interesting phase," Pratt shared last week in a social media video titled Save LA - Phase III.