Kardashian clan celebrates Lewis Hamilton's first Formula 1 win for Ferrari

The Kardashians are celebrating Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari.

After claiming the win at the Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday, the race car driver's girlfriend took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her man being cheered on by his team, embellished with a gold trophy emoji next to a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile on sister Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories, Kim's daughter Chicago West was seen jumping up and down while squealing in front of the TV screen with her cousin, Khloe's daughter, True, as they watched Hamilton take the win.

Another Instagram Story shared by Khloe captured the two girls posing for a photo together in front of the TV.

Khloe, who attended the Monaco Grand Prix with Kim to support Hamilton earlier this month, also shared footage of Hamilton addressing his victory during a post-race press conference.

"Let's goooooooooo," she captioned the clip before adding a photo of the athlete standing atop a podium.

Kim went Instagram official with Hamilton at the beginning of June. At the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton was seen kissing her and pulling her in for a hug.

The moment was followed by his first public comments regarding the relationship.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," he told reporters at the time. "It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."