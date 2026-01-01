The Princess Diaries 3 producer gives major update on sequel

The Princess Diaries 3 team are "more than hopeful" about making the movie a reality.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the beloved franchise, which was first announced in 2024, and now producer Debra Martin Chase has given a positive update.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Chase said: "We are more than hopeful. We are moving in that direction. We've done a lot of groundwork.

"We had hoped to be shooting this year. So, it's coming. We're intent upon making it happen.

"And we're excited that the people are excited. Every time something happens and we get the thing, it's like, ‘Yay, okay, keep going!' ”

Chase, 69, is no stranger to the soon-to-be trilogy, having worked as a producer on the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel.

Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the first two films alongside Dame Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 star is set to reprise the lead role for a third film.

Director Adele Lim is attached to helm the sequel, and she recently described the goal as "wish fulfilment for queens".

She told Variety: "We just want to make the story right because it is a franchise that is so beloved by so many people.

"There are so many movies that are wish fulfilment for princesses, we don’t have a lot of wish fulfilment movies for queens. That’s what we are setting out to do here, to show a woman in her full power."

She went on to add: "If you were a fan of the original first two movies, I think you can look forward to a lot of fun returns. We’re going to be able to shoot in Europe and really show the audience Genovia in its full glory."

Hathaway had declared she wants The Princess Diaries 3 to be her next project after finishing work promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, because the fashion-based film "took over" her schedule.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "One hundred per cent, we’re constantly working on it. [The Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space ... it became impossible to focus on both at the same time."

Anne insisted The Princess Diaries 3 is "not greenlit or confirmed yet" but they are "chipping away at the script" and she wants to move ahead with it, adding: "The intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next."

She continued: "If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."