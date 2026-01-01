Supergirl's cape made from same material as Christopher Reeve's Superman one

Supergirl star Milly Alcock has revealed that her cape in the new film is made from the same material as Christopher Reeve’s one in the 1978 movie Superman.

The 26-year-old Australian actress makes her debut as the superhero in the Warner Bros. film, which is released later this month (Jun26), and said in an interview on the Raiders of the Lost podcast that there was a strong connection to the previous super actor thanks to the costume designers.

She said: “My cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape.

“Yeah, I think that they found there was like 16 meters of that material, so yeah, that’s in the back of my cape now.”

Christopher took on the role of the Man of Steel in the 1978 movie, before reprising it for the sequels Superman II, Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987.

Meanwhile, Milly’s film is based on Tom King’s comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which was adapted by Ana Nogueira for the big screen.

It tells the story of Milly’s titular superhero, who teams up with a young alien girl called Knolle to find the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hill after he kills Knolle’s father.

Like Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, Supergirl is known in her “normal” life as Kara Zor-El.

In a previous interview with Variety, Milly admitted she was more than a little nervous before auditioning for the role, but in the end told herself to just “go for it”.

She explained: “I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Who am I to turn down this opportunity?

“I knew that it was what I needed to do, because it scared me. And I thought, ‘Well, I get one big, bad, beautiful life. Why not f****** go for it?’

“Just f****** go for it! What are you, scared? Get over yourself.”