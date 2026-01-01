Amazon MGM Studios boss Mike Hopkins wants 'relevant' James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios chief Mike Hopkins says that the studio is determined to make James Bond "relevant" for the modern era.

The studio has acquired full creative control of the spy franchise and explained how assembling a strong creative team – including director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight – was pivotal as the legendary series enters a new chapter after Daniel Craig bowed out as Bond in the previous film No Time to Die.

Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, told Variety's Strictly Business podcast: "It was a big part of our pursuit of MGM, was this franchise.

"The first step was, 'Let's hire the best people in the world to bring this new story to life, this new chapter in the Bond franchise.'

"So between Denis and Amy (Pascal) and David Heyman and Steven Knight writing the script, we feel like we've got a world-class storytelling team there working with us."

Hopkins also revealed that the studio is setting out their vision for Bond's future, after recently announcing that the casting process to find Craig's successor had begun.

He said: "The second thing is, we are gonna try and figure out, how does James Bond get into the next chapter and then be relevant for customers for a long period of time. And so there was still a lot of work to do.

"We're sort of in the bottom half of the first inning of bringing this to life."

Meanwhile, Hopkins reassured Bond fans that the franchise's future remains on the big screen despite the involvement of Prime Video.

He said: "We've made a big investment in theatrical. I would be shocked if that were any different with James Bond in the future."

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed last month that the search to find the new Bond had kicked off.

They said in a statement: "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

Variety reports Amazon MGM bosses have brought in star casting agent Nina Gold- who has worked on the Star Wars franchise as well as Les Miserables and The Martian - to help find the next 007.

The news comes after the studio's head of film Courtenay Valenti gave fans an update revealing the new movie is "coming" but they're taking their time.

During an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Courtenay said: "Now, I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond. Don’t get too excited.

"Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly."

The movie executive added: "What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and screenwriter Steven Knight, you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.

"That film is coming, and when the time is right, we’ll have much more to share."