ALF actress Anne Schedeen dies

Anne Schedeen, known for her role on the '80s sitcom ALF, has died.

On Sunday, a representative for the actress announced via Facebook that she had "passed peacefully". Schedeen was 77.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for (U.S. President Donald) Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her," they wrote.

"She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, 'I'm always with you.' And she's right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all-around joie de vivre live on."

To conclude, the family asked that fans "raise a margarita in her honor".

Schedeen launched her career in 1974, going on to land roles in shows such as Three's Company, Paper Dolls, and Cheers.

However, she was best known for playing the lead role of Kate Tanner on ALF for four seasons from 1986 until 1990.

In the show, Kate was a mother who takes the titular ALF, an acronym for "Alien Life Form", into her home after he crash-lands in the garage of her suburban California home.

Later in her career, Schedeen had a part in the 1996 thriller Heaven's Prisoners and was a recurring guest star on the legal drama Judging Amy in 2001.

The Oregon native is survived by her husband Christopher Barrett and daughter Taylor Barrett.