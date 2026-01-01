Robert De Niro blasts U.S. President Donald Trump: 'I want to love my country again'

Robert De Niro has claimed the United States "isn't so loveable" under the leadership of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The Oscar-winning actor took to the stage at the Rise Up, Sing Out concert held at The Town Hall in New York City on Sunday night.

The concert was organised by members of the Committee for the First Amendment, a collective of artists and cultural leaders including Jane Fonda, who seek to "celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment - of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest".

Addressing the audience, Robert insisted he was "devoted" to protecting the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

"All parts of it, not just the free speech part. That said, I'm pretty close to being a free speech absolutist... even for speech I don't like, and there's plenty of that around. So, when I hear something I don't like, I use my own free speech to respond," he began. "Let me give you an example. When I hear Trump say, as he did a few days ago, 'I don't think about Americans' financial situation.' I say, 'Shut the f**k up!'"

Robert went on to recall how the phrase "we all love our country" became "stuck in his throat" at an event reviving the Committee for the First Amendment last October.

"Because our country isn't so loveable right now. I hate to say it but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser. I can't love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars..." the 82-year-old continued. "I can't love a country that takes away healthcare from millions of people... that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbours and separate families. I can't love a country that's led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. Let me just say it, I can't love the country that's led by Donald Trump and a sycophant Congress."

To conclude his rousing speech, the Taxi Driver star declared that he wants his "country back".

"For most of my life, of course, I did love this country. The United States of America welcomed my immigrant ancestors, it gave me, my family, and my fellow citizens such rich opportunities and extraordinary freedoms. I want to love my country again. I want my country back. That's why I stand with the Committee for the First Amendment," he added.

Other attendees included Julia Roberts, Bette Midler, Ms Rachel, Tessa Thompson, and Rufus Wainwright.

Representatives for Trump and the White House have not yet publicly responded to Robert's comments.

Earlier on Sunday, the American leader announced via his Truth Social platform that a peace deal with Iran had been finalised and the Strait of Hormuz was open.