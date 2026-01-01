David Tennant and Nicola Coughlan join Only Murders in the Building season six

David Tennant and Nicola Coughlan are among the new cast members appearing in the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building.

The Doctor Who star and the Bridgerton actress will both appear in the upcoming instalment of the Hulu/Disney+ comedy-drama series, according to Deadline.

Other major names joining the cast include another Doctor Who alum, Jodie Whittaker, as well as Richard Ayoade, Jim Broadbent, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter.

The new additions join previously announced cast members including Simone Ashley, Jennifer Saunders, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol.

The upcoming season will be set in London, with the crime-solving trio Charles, Oliver and Mabel, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez respectively, travelling from New York City to investigate a transatlantic mystery.

Season six is currently in production in the U.K., marking the first time the series has left the United States.

Ahead of its release, Tennant can currently be seen starring as Tony Baddingham in the Disney+ series Rivals. He also made a cameo in the season two finale of The Four Seasons, released in May.

Meanwhile, Coughlan most recently appeared in the fantasy adventure film The Magic Faraway Tree and is next set to lead season four of the Channel 4 anthology series, I Am.

An official release date for Only Murders in the Building season six has not yet been announced. However, the show has consistently released one season per year since its debut in 2021, meaning it is likely to premiere later in 2026.