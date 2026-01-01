Sarah Pidgeon and Joe Alwyn spotted kissing on date night

Sarah Pidgeon has been spotted kissing Joe Alwyn on a date night in New York City.

The Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette star was out and about with the Hamnet actor over the weekend, with her arm draped around his shoulders.

The outing marks the first time the pair have been pictured together, but comes after gossip site Deux Moi reported multiple sightings of the actors together in Brooklyn last week.

Pidgeon, who has had a whirlwind year with the success of Love Story, is notably quiet when it comes to speaking about her dating life.

She was rumoured to be seeing Spacey Jane frontman, Caleb Harper, but Alwyn is the first person she has been linked to since her TV star has started to soar.

Alwyn was most recently linked to Taylor Swift. He and the singer broke up in April 2023 after six years together.

Alwyn broke his silence on the split in June 2024, when he was asked about Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," he told The Sunday Times Style. "That is a hard thing to navigate."