Michael J Fox lands lead role in Dragoons

Michael J. Fox has joined the cast of Dragoons in a leading role.

The 65-year-old actor will voice Dougie in Icon Creative Studios' upcoming CG animated feature, which he has described as a film "for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten".

According to Variety, the logline for the movie reads: "Dougie is an overlooked, ordinary worker at WizCorp — that is, until a freak accident awakens something extraordinary within his new apprentice Dart.

"Transformed into a mighty dragon, Dougie and Dart uncover an impossible truth: their kind were once legendary rulers of the skies, until the ruthless wizard-CEO Hex shrank them, erased their memories, and stole their power to build his empire.

"With this new truth in front of their eyes, and in their hearts, Dougie and Dart must find the courage to rise, awaken their kind, and prove that even the smallest spark can light up the sky.”

The Back To The Future star will voice Dougie, having had a voice cameo as Michael J. The Fox in Zootropolis 2 in 2025.

Earlier this year, he also appeared in three episodes of Shrinking, which ended his live action acting retirement, having been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

He said of his latest part: "Dougie and Dart’s story is one I understand deeply, the idea that something immense can be sleeping inside you, just waiting for the right moment to be set free.

“This is a film for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten. I’m honoured to help bring Dougie to life.”

Shea Wageman, CEO and President of ICON Creative Studio, praised the way Fox brings the necessary "warmth and unshakeable spirit" to the character.

He added: "Michael J. Fox is Dougie.

"From the moment we began developing this character, we knew we needed a voice that could carry both immense warmth and unshakeable spirit.

"Michael brings all of that and more. He gives Dougie a soul that audiences of every age will root for from the first frame to the last.”

Fox recently admitted he would love to return for season four of Shrinking after taking on the role of Gerry for three episodes of season three.

Asked if he'll find time for the show, he told PEOPLE magazine: "Oh, absolutely. Absolutely.

"I love Bill [Lawrence, the show's co-creator] and I'm so happy it's a success. And it's such a great time being with those actors.

"It's so important to me to have that to go to. And I would absolutely do that in a heartbeat."

Meanwhile, Fox has insisted he has no regrets about ending his acting retirement for the sitcom.

He told Variety: "It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn’t have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything. I just do it.

"It was really good, because for the moments when I say, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this,’ then I say, ‘Well, I’ll just deal with how I can’t do it in the scene.’ And you get through it."