Anya Taylor-Joy joins cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The Queen's Gambit star is set to play Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil, portrayed by returning Hobbit star Lee Pace.

The official The Lord of the Rings social media accounts shared her casting news alongside an image of a shadowy figure wearing a hooded cape and holding a bow. They captioned the post, "Welcome to the hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy."

Taylor-Joy is the latest name to be added to the cast of The Lord of the Rings prequel. She joins previously announced new additions Kate Winslet and Leo Woodall, who will play Marigol and Halvard, respectively.

In addition, Jamie Dornan will lead the movie as Strider/Aragorn, taking on the role made famous by Viggo Mortensen in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The franchise newcomers join returning cast members including Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Andy Serkis as Gollum, via performance capture. Serkis is also directing the feature.

Taking place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, The Hunt for Gollum follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be released in cinemas on 17 December 2027.

Between now and then, Taylor-Joy can be seen in two upcoming projects - Dune: Part Three and the crime drama series Lucky.