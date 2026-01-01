Cate Blanchett to become visiting professor at University of Oxford

Cate Blanchett has announced a surprising new career move.

The Oscar-winning actress is getting into the education sector by becoming the next Cameron Mackintosh visiting professor of contemporary theatre at St. Catherine's College at the prestigious British university.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian actress will contribute to a program of conversations, lectures and engagement with students and the university community during the 2026-2027 academic year.

"Art breaks down the borders and boundaries of our imagination; it poses questions and playing with and dissecting it expands and challenges our present reality. My years of creative practice have granted me the opportunity of sharpening feelings into ideas and offered pathways to insight," Blanchett said in a statement. "The visiting professorship is an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative doers. I look forward to beginning this creative rumpus."

She follows in the footsteps of previous visiting professors including Stephen Sondheim, Ian McKellen, Arthur Miller, Meera Syal, Tom Stoppard, Adjoa Andoh and Stephen Fry, among others.

Mackintosh, a renowned theatre producer, established the professorship in 1990 to bring "internationally significant figures from theatre, film and performance into direct dialogue with students" and the university community.

"I know that her incredible career, both as an actor and producer across stage, screen and television, will be a major inspiration to Oxford's students," the Les Misérables producer added. "Cate's tenure as artistic director at the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company in her native Australia was a brilliant success and her ability to balance a life in the arts with her family life has given St. Catz this exceptional opportunity to benefit from her extraordinary range of talents and experiences."

Blanchett, 57, and her husband Andrew Upton were the artistic directors of the Sydney Theatre Company between 2008 and 2013.

The Australian star, who is now based in the U.K., remains a prolific stage actress. She starred in a revival of The Seagull last year and will be back on the London stage in the new play Electra/Persona in August.