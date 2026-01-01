Corey Feldman hospitalised after suffering medical emergency on flight

Corey Feldman has been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a recent flight.

On Monday, editors at TMZ reported that The Goonies actor started "feeling very sick" amid a trip from Chicago to Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Sources told the outlet that a doctor onboard the flight checked him out and requested paramedics meet them at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

They reported that Feldman may have been suffering from pancreatitis, the inflammation of the pancreas, or gallstones.

Representatives for the 54-year-old have not yet commented on the report.

However, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed Feldman had been transferred to a local hospital for "further evaluation and treatment".

The former child star had been in Chicago for Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later on Sunday. He was joined by his co-stars Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell from the 1986 movie.

Sadly, the other lead Stand by Me castmember, River Phoenix, died at the age of 23 in 1993.

Prior to the reunion show, Feldman took to Instagram to tease additional events.

"I ALSO HAVE A BIT OF GOOD NEWS... WE THOUGHT THESE WOULD B THE FINAL 2 SHOWS," he wrote. "BUT IT SURE SEEMS LIKE SOME GOOD NEWS IS COMING. AND I WOULD SAY CHANCES R VERY HIGH WE MAY B ANNOUNCING ADDITIONAL D8S VERY SOON! SO WATCH THIS SPACE (sic)."

The Lost Boys actor also posted a snap showing him stopping in at the childhood home of his late friend, Michael Jackson, in Gary, Indiana.