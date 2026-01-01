David Oyelowo apologises 'unreservedly' for comments about Black Southern accents

David Oyelowo has issued an apology for comments he recently made about the Black Southern accent.

During an interview for the One54 Africa podcast last week, co-hosts Akbar and Godfrey asked the Nigerian-British actor to showcase some of the different dialects he's learned for screen roles.

While demonstrating the Black Southern accent, David explained how he starts by using a Nigerian accent and then "you slow it down, you put a lot of slavery in there, and then you start to put a little bit of subservience in it".

But following backlash online, the 50-year-old - who rose to fame following his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film Selma - posted a sincere apology via Instagram.

"I want to apologize unreservedly to all those who were rightly offended by my comments on the One54 Africa podcast regarding Southern Accents. It was the wrong thing to say and it is not how I feel," he wrote on Monday. "I have nothing but deep respect and great love for Black people of all kinds, especially those from the American South. Reducing a dialect born from the richness and resilience of Black Southern culture to anything less was careless and wrong."

David went on to emphasise that he has nothing but respect for his "Black brothers and sisters".

"All I truly care about is lifting up my Black brothers and sisters from all places through my work and my words," the A United Kingdom star added. "Please forgive my failure to do that in this instance."

Most recently, the actor appeared in the Nate Parker drama Newborn.

He is currently in the post-production phase of Clarissa, a modern reimagining of Virginia Woolf's 1925 novel, Mrs Dalloway.