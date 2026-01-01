Tom Holland finally confirms he's married to Zendaya

Tom Holland has finally confirmed that he's married to his longtime partner Zendaya.

The Spider-Man stars sparked engagement speculation in January when the Euphoria actress wore a diamond ring on a red carpet, and her stylist, Law Roach, kick-started the wedding rumours in March when he claimed the service had "already happened".

For months, Holland and Zendaya have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials and refused to confirm whether they are husband and wife.

However, in an interview with Esquire UK published on Tuesday, the 30-year-old actor confirmed their marriage while addressing AI-generated images that surfaced on social media and appeared to depict their ceremony.

The Odyssey star shared that while he found the funny side of the fake images, his grandmother thought she hadn't been invited.

When asked whether he had to send messages to any other family members, Holland replied, "No, because they were all there."

The reporter said that they didn't realise the wedding had happened already, and the British star stated, "That's all you'll get on that."

He did not offer details about when or where they tied the knot, however, the interview was conducted in April.

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and confirmed their romance in 2021.

While they are typically private about their relationship, Holland gushed about navigating his life and career with his "person".

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," Holland praised. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

"So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

The newlyweds reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in Holland's fourth solo outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits cinemas on 31 July. They are also both in The Odyssey, which is out on 17 July, but they don't share any scenes.