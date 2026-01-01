Corey Feldman released from hospital after bout of food poisoning

The reason for Corey Feldman's in-flight medical emergency has been revealed.

Doctors diagnosed the '80s heartthrob with a case of food poisoning.

Feldman took ill during a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles on Monday.

TMZ reported that the former teen star has been feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a doctor who happened to be on board.

He was met by paramedics at the gate who rushed him to hospital. After spending the night and undergoing tests to rule out pancreatitis or gallstones, his rep shared with Page Six that it was a case of food poisoning.

"Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital," the rep told the outlet.

"Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well-wishes. He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything."

Feldman was in Chicago to attend an anniversary celebration for the 1986 classic film Stand By Me, along with co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

On Sunday night, Feldman shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram of him driving to Chicago for the event.

He stopped by Michael Jackson's childhood home in Gary, Indiana for an impromptu visit to "pay respects" to the late singer.