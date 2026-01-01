Michelle Saniei confirms romance with Dr Dre

Dr Dre and Michelle Saniei are officially a couple.

The Valley star confirmed that she and Dre were dating in an interview with People magazine.

The confirmation comes nearly two months after Dre and the reality star were spotted holding hands at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on 25 April.

"We're spending time together, and we love being in each other's company," Saniei told the outlet.

"For now, we're just keeping everything super private. I'm just living my life."

Dre was married to Nicole Young from 1996 to 2021. When Young filed for divorce in 2020, she alleged that Dre verbally, physically and emotionally abused her throughout their relationship. Dre has denied all allegations of abuse.

Their divorce was finalised in December 2021 after a bitter 18-month legal battle, during which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million (£74.5 million).

The former couple have two children together. The hip-hop icon has 10 children in total from various relationships.

Celebrity realtor Saniei was married to Jesse Lally for seven years until 2024. The former couple shares a six-year-old daughter.

"I think in the beginning you get so scared, 'Did I make the right choice and is this best for myself and my child?'" she told People about the split.

"But now looking back, I feel like everything I did was the best decision for myself and for my daughter, and I have no regrets on that part. I'm truly happy with where life is taking me."