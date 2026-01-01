Lauren Silverman opens up on infidelity with Simon Cowell

Lauren Silverman has opened up about cheating on her ex-husband with Simon Cowell.

The socialite admitted her previous marriage split was "terrible" and added she had no regrets about conceiving her and Cowell's son while she was still married to Andrew Silverman.

Silverman told the Happy Mum podcast that her pregnancy with Eric, now 12, was "one of the hardest times of my life".

"There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously," she shared.

"It was one of the hardest times of my life, because - I don't want to say regretful, because I don't regret anything - do I wish it had happened a different way? Of course I do."

She added that, despite the affair leading to the collapse of her marriage to the father of her 20-year-old son, Adam, she had no regrets as she knew from the beginning that she wanted to be with music exec and American Idol judge Cowell for the rest of her life.

"I think everything happens for a reason," Lauren insisted.

"It was just one of those moments where I knew it was right and that was what I wanted and that Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with. And so, however we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be."

These days, Silverman revealed she and her ex are able to maintain a pleasant relationship, 12 years after their decade-long marriage ended.

"When I got divorced... it wasn't a great situation at all. It was terrible," she told the podcast. "I feel really proud to say that we are many years past that point. My ex and I, we do have a very nice relationship."