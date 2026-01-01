Fans unpack Brooklyn Beckham DoorDash 'Easter eggs'

Fans have been busy uncovering "Easter eggs" in Brooklyn Beckham's new ad for DoorDash.

Keen-eyed viewers noticed an assortment of "clues" in the new home-delivery advertisement, which Brooklyn shared on his Instagram page this week.

In the ad, Brooklyn, 27, sitting on a sofa dressed in a hoodie and jeans, acknowledged it may seem strange for him to miss the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home," he said.

Laughing, he added, "It's a long story" before throwing a handful of World Cup tickets onto the coffee table, as the words "It's complicated. More soon." appeared on screen.

Fans were quick to notice "clues" visible on the tabletop alongside the tickets, speculating they were not-so-subtly coded references to the ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his immediate family - parents David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

A silver-toned men's watch was claimed by some to be a nod to the Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gifted to him by his father, while beneath the watch a stack of unopened, hand-addressed letters could be seen. A snow globe echoed Victoria's snow globe collection, made public in her Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary series.

Online reactions to the ad were mixed, with some comparing Brooklyn's appearance to Prince Harry's Netflix documentary about his own family estrangement, while others found the idea of monetising family difficulties distasteful.

"These Easter eggs are next level," one commenter wrote, while another simply responded, "You're at home because you divorced your entire family?"

"I have no idea who has the moral high ground in this conflict, but super weird to make a jokey commercial about what are seemingly family-destroying issues," another commenter wrote on Reddit.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, have been publicly at a distance from his parents and siblings since he released an explosive public statement in January, accusing Victoria, 52, of hijacking his wedding dance and claiming his parents "controlled narratives in the press" about their family.

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote.