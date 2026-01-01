Mike Myers teases Austin Powers 4

Mike Myers has given the thumbs up to a new Austin Powers film.

Asked by a fan on Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party whether there would be an Austin Powers 4, Myers responded simply, "Yes."

"Did Mike Myers just casually reveal Austin Powers 4?!" Noah posted to Instagram afterwards.

Myers has long said he'd be interested in another sequel, but has been noncommittal about whether it would actually happen. He has said in the past that he'd like such a film to focus heavily on Dr Evil.

Franchise director Jay Roach spoke to Deadline about the possibility of a fourth film back in 2020.

"I wouldn't say 'never' never, but it does depend on Mike having something that he's inspired about, and after all these years, it hasn't quite clicked yet. But I'm always game for anything he wants to do. He's a genius, and he helped me get started, and it was a blast."

The three Austin Powers movies have to date collectively grossed well over half a billion dollars worldwide and have become cultural touchstones. It has been more than 20 years since the last instalment, Goldmember, in 2002.

The films have spawned endless spinoffs, such as a new Verizon commercial in the US featuring Myers and co-stars Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Lowe.