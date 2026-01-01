Patton Oswalt reveals Ratatouille sequel stance

Patton Oswalt would "love" to make a Ratatouille sequel.

The 57-year-old actor voiced the rodent protagonist Remy in the 2007 animated Pixar film and has revealed that he would be willing to star in a follow-up should director Brad Bird come up with a good idea.

Speaking on The Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast, Oswalt said: "Obviously, I'd love if there was a Ratatouille sequel.

"There was never gonna be an Incredibles sequel until he thought, 'Wait a minute. There is a story to tell.'

"So if he gets an idea, that's the one I wanna do. I don't wanna be the guy going, 'Hey, what if Remy did this?' I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from. I don't want it to come from us going, 'All right, let's get out the legal pads and let's break down a sequel.' There are a lot of movies where that's how they're done, and it always feels inorganic."

The comedian continued: "I want the sequel to be not the same type of movie, but that same energy that Terminator 2 or Aliens had, which is, there's an expansion of the story that we have that we actually need to tell... This isn't just a money grab.

"And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we're gonna grab it, but we're gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn't even know beforehand."

Oswalt previously admitted that he was relieved that a Ratatouille sequel hadn't been made.

He told the New York Post in 2024: "The film buff (side of me) loves that there hasn't been a sequel.

"I love that (co-director) Brad Bird is the kind of guy that's like, 'I'll do a sequel when I come up with a great idea but I'm not just going to run and scramble and try to do something just to do it.'"

However, Oswalt is aware that reprising his role as the culinary-gifted rat could be a money-spinning move.

The King of Queens star joked: "Listen, I'm going to quote a musician friend of mine who says, 'Whenever I hear my song in this commercial, that's the sound of my kids teeth being straightened.'

"So yeah, there is that aspect."

Oswalt suggested last year that he would sign up to star in a live-action Ratatouille remake "in a second".

He told TMZ: "If Brad Bird came up with a great idea to do it, I would do it in a second.

"But, that's up to him. Yeah, to get to work with Brad Bird [again] would be great."

Oswalt was also quizzed on whether he thought Ratatouille was one of the best Disney-Pixar movies, but the actor insisted "that’s for the viewers to decide".

He added: "I mean, I had a blast doing it, but I don't think I get to make that ranking."