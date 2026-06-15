'We are on the verge of cinema illiteracy': Guillermo del Toro expresses AI fears

Guillermo del Toro feels that AI poses a grave threat to cinema.

The Hellboy director claims that the technology has left the world on the "verge of cinema illiteracy" as he gave an impassioned speech at a BFI America event on Monday (15.06.26) evening.

Del Toro said: "We are on the verge of image illiteracy. We are on the verge of cinema illiteracy."

The 61-year-old filmmaker describes AI as a form of "natural stupidity" and expressed dismay at the way the tech has impacted the human process of creating art.

Del Toro - whose other movie credits include The Shape of Water and Pinocchio – said: "The pact between man and image is sacred, but we are in a time when that is in danger.

"We are told images can be generated by artificial means. The existence of an image is not just to be there. It is to connect us, to make us feel beauty."

The Mexican director explained that he is entering the "giving back" phase of his life by working with groups like the BFI to teach classes on legendary filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock.

Del Toro said: "We are not gatekeepers. We are gate-holders so more people can come in and out of the church of cinema. I've been saved by images so many times in my life."

This isn't the first time that the director has voiced opposition to AI, as Del Toro revealed last year that he would "rather die" than use the tech in his movies.

He told NPR: "AI, particularly generative AI – I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak.

"The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, 'What is your stance on AI?' And my answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die.'"

Despite denouncing AI, Del Toro revealed that he saw similar connections between the tech and the story of protagonist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) in his 2025 take on Frankenstein.

Asked if AI "informed the movie in any way", the Nightmare Alley director explained: "It did and it didn't.

"It didn't in the sense that my concern is not artificial intelligence but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst teachers.

"But I did want to have the arrogance of Victor be similar in some ways to the tech bros, you know?

"He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, you know?

"And I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going."