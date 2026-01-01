James Franco claims he's found alien in his garage in bizarre video

James Franco has concerned fans with a series of bizarre videos in which he claims there's an alien in his garage.

The Pineapple Express star, who fell from grace several years ago over sexual misconduct allegations, launched a TikTok account on 3 June in which he insisted he's "not promoting anything" and wanted to document "some serious s**t" that was going on in his home.

He has since released a batch of videos, in which he wears the same blue T-shirt bearing two vertical strands of tape and the handwritten name "Bruce Robinson", suggesting they were recorded at the same time.

In the latest videos this week, Franco claimed he saw something "not human" in his garage when he went there to paint at night.

"Before I even turned the light on, I heard something. I thought it was an animal or something like that. And it wasn't," he told his followers. "I saw glowing eyes and (a) hand. I don't know how many fingers, but (a) hand. I ran, I've not gone back in there. But I'm gonna go and I'm gonna show you so you don't think I'm making it up."

In a follow-up video, Franco addressed the cynics in the comments and insisted it wasn't a "hoax", and he wasn't "crazy", and that he was only making videos about the "alien" to have proof and "expose it".

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Disaster Artist star's new account only followed two others - the official account for his upcoming film Love Meets in the Sunshine and its director, Christian Guiton - and accused him of faking the stunt to promote the movie.

Guiton addressed the claims in his own TikTok video earlier this month, saying, "It's not a science fiction movie. It's not a conspiracy movie. If I was promoting Sunshine, this is not how we would do it."

Franco, 48, fell from grace in 2018 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by students of his acting school, plus others. He settled lawsuits with his students in 2021 and has since worked on independent films.

Earlier this week, his former close collaborator, Seth Rogen, once again reiterated that he has "no plans" to work with Franco.