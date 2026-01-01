Patton Oswalt wouldn't want to make Ratatouille sequel if it was 'just a money grab'

Ratatouille voice actor Patton Oswalt wouldn't want to make a sequel to his 2007 hit animation if it was "just a money grab".

The actor, who voiced rat and aspiring chef Remy in the Oscar-winning animation, has insisted he would only return for a follow-up if original director Brad Bird came to him with a good story idea.

"Obviously, I'd love if there was a Ratatouille sequel," Oswalt said on The Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast. "There was never gonna be an Incredibles sequel until he thought, 'Wait a minute. There is a story to tell.' So if he gets an idea, that's the one I wanna do."

"I don't wanna be the guy going, 'Hey, what if Remy did this?' I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from," he continued. "I don't want it to come from us going, 'All right, let's get out the legal pads and let's break down a sequel.' There are a lot of movies where that's how they're done, and it always feels inorganic."

The King of Queens star shared that he would want the sequel to be "an expansion of the story" rather than the "same type of movie" all over again.

"This isn't just a money grab," he said of the potential sequel. "And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we're gonna grab it, but we're gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn't even know beforehand."

In Ratatouille, Remy teams up with a young kitchen worker to achieve his dream of cooking at a famous Paris restaurant.

Bird previously made a sequel to his 2004 Oscar-winning animation, The Incredibles, in 2018. He handed over the reins to Elemental director Peter Sohn for the third Incredibles, which will be released in 2028.