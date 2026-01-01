Olivia Wilde 'dissolved into puddle' after being served custody papers at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde "dissolved into a puddle" backstage after being handed legal papers while on stage at the 2022 CinemaCon.

The actress and director was handed a brown envelope containing legal papers while she was on stage in the middle of a presentation about her new film, Don't Worry Darling, at the 2022 cinema convention in Las Vegas.

Reflecting on the "incredibly traumatising" experience on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, Wilde recalled that she got through and finished her speech before breaking down backstage.

"I went backstage (and) completely dissolved into a puddle," she candidly shared. "But then I thought like, 'No one saw it because there's no phones allowed in this event.' (But then) 'Oh, what's that? It's already up on Page Six. There's a video? OK!'"

She later added that giving the speech in front of the press and cinema exhibitors "couldn't have been higher stress", and she thought to herself, "I cannot f**king believe this is happening to me here."

The O.C. star convinced herself that nobody paid attention to it until she met Tom Cruise a couple of months later, and he brought up the subject.

"(He said,) 'It's f**ked up what happened to you in Vegas,'" she recounted. "I was like, 'Noooooo.'"

Wilde was served legal papers by lawyers working on behalf of her ex, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, nine. They were in a relationship from 2011 to 2020.

The 42-year-old told podcast host Alex Cooper that Sudeikis assured her that he didn't know she would be served the custody papers at that time.

"I need to believe that in order to continue," she shared. "I knew it really hurt him to see it happening to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilde revealed that she and Sudeikis realised that they had become "strangers" and "it was over" in March 2020. However, the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect two days later, so they remained in the same house for the sake of their children and tried to "make it work". They split later that year.

Now, she believes they are "great f**king co-parents" for their children.

"These kids are consistently getting the best of us in a way that when we were together, was not possible, because we did not work together," she stated. "But we work really well as separated co-parents."