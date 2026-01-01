Tom Dreesen dead at 86

Tom Dreesen has died at the age of 86.

The stand-up comedian and character actor found success as one half of Tim and Tom, with Tim Reid. He made frequent appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Late Show with David Letterman.

Dreesen's family shared the news in a statement obtained by People magazine.

"For more than five decades, Tom Dreesen brought laughter, heart, and humanity to audiences across America. A proud native of Harvey, Illinois, Tom built a remarkable career through perseverance, talent," they wrote.

"Beyond the stage, Tom was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, friend, mentor, storyteller, and motivator. He gave generously of his time, supported countless charitable causes, and inspired others through his motivational speaking, his writing, and his personal example."

Dreesen made over 500 appearances on national television, including his turns on Carson, Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He also filled in as a guest host on The Late Show.

As a touring comedian, he opened for acts including Smokey Robinson, Tony Orlando, Gladys Knight and Liza Minnelli. He also toured extensively with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr, who were both his close friends.

In 2006, Dreesen told the Chicago Tribune that touring with Sinatra had impacted his career, but he didn't regret it.

"Every time networks came to me and said, 'Do you want to do a series? What about a talk show?', it would mean I'd have to stop touring with Frank. How could I do that?" he reasoned.