Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit England with children - report

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning to take their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK for the first time in years.

The Sussexes are scheduled to travel to England for the Invictus Games in July, and BBC News reports that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will be joining their parents on the trip.

Prince Harry and his wife moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping down from their duties as senior working royals. Although they have since taken occasional trips back to England, their children have rarely joined them.

The Duke has filed multiple court requests asking for enhanced security for Archie and Lilibet as and when the family returns to the UK, due to safety concerns. All cases so far have been denied.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," Harry told the BBC in May 2025 after losing an appeal for security. "I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done."

According to Prince Harry, he found it "really quite sad" that he likely wouldn't be able to share his home country with his children.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," the Duke told the outlet, referring to his estrangement from father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family."