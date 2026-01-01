Lisa Kudrow and Will Ferrell honoured at 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Lisa Kudrow and Will Ferrell took home prestigious prizes at the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

Co-hosted by actors Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, the variety special - which celebrates "culture's most iconic and consequential moments" - was taped in Los Angeles in late May but aired on Wednesday night.

Amid the spectacle, Malin Akerman welcomed Ben Platt to the stage to perform a rendition of Smelly Cat, the comedy song famously sang by Lisa as the character of Phoebe Buffay on the '90s TV sitcom Friends.

After accepting the prize from her The Comeback co-star Malin, the 62-year-old joked that everything she has done in her career has been to get the attention of Bowen and Matt.

"Thank you so much. Winning this Lifetime Culture award is everything to me. I know what got me here tonight, it's a career of meticulous planning to impress Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang," she smiled. "When I auditioned for Friends in 1994, I thought, 'This is the show I should do 'cause you know who's going to love it? Four-year-old Matt and not-yet-born Bowen!' All culminating in, not a coincidence, the third season of The Comeback. I knew Matt and Bowen would have to give me this award this year. So, thank you, gentleman, for playing right into my hands."

To conclude, the TV icon declared: "And a bigger thanks to me, Lisa, for having my priorities straight."

Elsewhere in the show, Will was feted with the Titan of Culture award. In a humorous speech, the SNL alum urged all of his fans to be "proud" of themselves.

"I have pride about being an actor and a filmmaker, but I also have pride about being a husband to a wife," the comedian began. "I guess what I'm saying is, I'm proud to be straight. God, it feels good to finally say that."

Continuing with the bit, Will referenced the month of June being Pride Month.

"The second, more important thing after pride is to be happy, be joyful, be gay. Have gay pride! Starting this month, I hereby declare June - Pride Month!" he joked.

Other highlights of the jam-packed ceremony included Summer House reality TV star Ciara Miller winning the Allison Williams Cool Girl Award and RuPaul being named Artist of the Millennium.

As for the music, Hacks star Megan Stalter delivered her song Prettiest Girl in America, Rachel Zegler gave a rendition of Fame is a Gun by Addison Rae, and Mandy Moore performed Only Hope from her 2002 film, A Walk to Remember.