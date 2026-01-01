Macaulay Culkin praises Brenda Song for changing his life 'forever'

Macaulay Culkin has sent a sweet message to Brenda Song to celebrate their ninth anniversary.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, the former child star posted a cute photo of himself and his fiancée wearing matching pale pink outfits.

In the accompanying caption, Culkin gushed over the Running Point actress, whom he met on the set of the movie Changeland in June 2017.

"Today marks a very special day for me," he wrote. "It's been 9 years since my life changed forever. It's amazing to think that 1 in every 5 days I've been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life. My only regret is that we haven't had more time together."

The 45-year-old concluded: "Thank you for my everything."

And a short time later, Song added her own post dedicated to Culkin.

"Happy 9 year anniversary @culkamania!" she exclaimed. "As I sit here at this airport, just having wrapped on set and about to fly home to see you and our babies - I can't help but be a little sentimental and reminisce at how fast 9 years can fly by when I get to enjoy life with you."

Song noted that her life "burst into colour" when she met the Home Alone actor.

"I will never know what I did to deserve you and this life that we lead, but I am forever grateful. I truly can't imagine doing this whole life thing without you. It's not always easy but it's always worth it," the 38-year-old continued. "I love you more and more each day. You're stuck with me."

Culkin and Song got engaged in January 2022. The pair shares sons Dakota, five, and Carson, three.