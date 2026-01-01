Anya Taylor-Joy calls The Lord of the Rings casting 'a dream come true'

Anya Taylor-Joy has broken her silence on her upcoming role in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Queen's Gambit star will play Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil (Lee Pace), in the upcoming prequel.

Reacting to the news publicly for the first time, Taylor-Joy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that she can't wait to "travel to Middle-earth".

She added, "Being an Elf in this world is a dream come true."

Taylor-Joy noted that she is a huge fan of Peter Jackson's 2000s The Lord of the Rings trilogy - The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King - and felt "moved and transported" by them.

She joins previously announced new additions Kate Winslet and Leo Woodall, who will play Marigol and Halvard, respectively, while Jamie Dornan will take over the role of Strider/Aragorn, the character first brought to life by Viggo Mortensen.

The franchise newcomers join returning cast members including Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Andy Serkis as Gollum, via performance capture. Serkis is also directing the feature.

Taking place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, The Hunt for Gollum follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo's ring, the One Ring that threatens all of Middle-earth. It will be released in December 2027.

Between now and then, Taylor-Joy can be seen in two upcoming projects - the Apple crime drama series Lucky, which will debut in July, and the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three, in which she plays Alia Atreides, which will hit cinemas this December.