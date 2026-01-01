Ryan Gosling to receive 2026 American Cinematheque Award

Ryan Gosling is set to receive the 40th American Cinematheque Award.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, will receive the prestigious honour in recognition of his career and contribution to film.

The tribute to Gosling will take place during the 2026 American Cinematheque Awards Gala, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 2 November.

"It is with tremendous pride that the American Cinematheque recognises Ryan Gosling as the recipient of our 40th Annual American Cinematheque Award. Ryan represents everything this honour stands for - an artist of extraordinary range, depth and fearless creative commitment," American Cinematheque Board Chair Rick Nicita said in a statement.

Nicita cited several of Gosling's diverse works, including Half Nelson, Drive, Blue Valentine, La La Land and Barbie, and praised him for demonstrating "a remarkable ability to inhabit characters with intelligence, vulnerability, and undeniable charisma".

He then highlighted the critical and commercial success of Project Hail Mary, which was released in March and is currently the third highest-grossing film of 2026.

"Most recently, his stunning lead performance in Project Hail Mary captivated audiences around the world, proving his extraordinary ability to carry a film with grace, wit, and profound emotional power," Nicita continued. "The film's remarkable global box office success and overwhelming critical acclaim stand as a testament to Ryan's singular star power and artistic gifts."

Concluding his statement, he added, "What distinguishes Ryan is not simply his talent, but his unwavering dedication to meaningful, adventurous filmmaking. He consistently chooses projects that challenge audiences and inspire his fellow artists. The American Cinematheque is honoured to celebrate this truly exceptional talent."

Gosling follows in the footsteps of last year's honouree Michael B. Jordan, who went on to be crowned Best Actor for Sinners at the Oscars several months later.

Officials at the American Cinematheque non-profit organisation have been handing out the annual award for 30 years. Recent recipients also include Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain.