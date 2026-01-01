Ben Stiller confirms he's making documentary about New York Knicks

Ben Stiller has confirmed he's making a documentary series about his beloved basketball team, the New York Knicks.

The actor and director, who can often be seen sitting courtside at Knicks games, was spotted recording footage on his phone throughout their victorious run in this year's NBA Finals, sparking speculation that he was working on a project about his beloved team.

During a guest appearance on The Roommates Show podcast, hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, on Wednesday, Stiller finally confirmed he's working on a documentary.

The Zoolander star will direct the project in collaboration with HBO and A24 and with the full cooperation of NBA and Madison Square Garden officials.

Offering up more details, Stiller shared, "Obviously, I've been shooting some stuff on my phone, but it's kind of gonna be about all eras of the Knicks. There's a culmination here of something that has been going on for a long time, so it's super exciting. And it's great to have had all this access to your team."

"We're going to probably be shooting a little bit more during next season, and I'm going to hit you guys up for some interviews. It's going to be over the next year that we'll be working on it," he explained. "A lot of people have wanted to make it happen for a long time."

The Severance director and producer added, "I could not be more excited. This is a dream project, so (I) cannot wait."

According to an official synopsis from A24, the multi-part event series will "trace the full arc of the franchise from the '90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York" and offer "unprecedented NBA access, never-before-seen footage and a definitive look at one of basketball's most iconic stories".

The 60-year-old previously made the 2025 documentary film Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost about his late parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.