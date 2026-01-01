Corey Feldman assures fans he's 'alive and well' following health scare

Corey Feldman has broken his silence on his recent health scare.

The Goonies actor fell ill on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles on Monday and was rushed to the hospital upon arrival at the airport, with sources claiming that he may have been suffering from pancreatitis or gallstones.

After spending the night, Feldman's representative told Page Six on Tuesday that he had been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a bad case of food poisoning.

The former teen star, now 54, addressed his health scare on Instagram on Wednesday night alongside videos about his upcoming single.

"I WANTED 2 TOUCH BASE AFTER THAT BIG OL HEALTH SCARE & LET U ALL KNOW IM ALIVE & WELL!" he wrote in capital letters in the caption, before claiming that someone on the medical team leaked his misdiagnosis to the press.

"IT WAS A BIG SCARE BCUZ A DR MISDIAGNOSED ME & THEN SOME1 ON THE MEDICAL STAFF SENT THAT MISDIAGNOSIS 2 THE MEDIA IN REAL TIME, BASED ON THE RESULT OF A PRELIMINARY BLOOD TEST (sic)!" he continued. "HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD! ILL B OK. NOW BACK 2 ROCK N ROLL....."

Feldman added that his new single, titled What Am I Here 4?, will be released on 22 June, and quipped, "POIGNANT TIMING EH?"

He also shared behind-the-scenes footage of him making the song in the studio.

In the comments, the Stand By Me actor's fans expressed relief that he was doing OK following the in-flight medical emergency.

His rep previously told Page Six that the actor/musician was "doing much better".

"Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well-wishes. He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything," they added.