Tom Holland argues 'creativity is safe' because AI 'doesn't have a soul'

Tom Holland has insisted acting is "safe" from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hollywood.

Addressing the rise of the technology during an appearance on Spanish talk show El Hormiguero this week, the British actor argued that he feels "protected" as a creator because AI "doesn't have a soul".

"Creativity is safe from AI because creativity has to do with the human experience. It's about emotions, it's about understanding one another," he began. "AI can sift through data, but it can't understand people's emotions. It doesn't understand the difference between being happy and being sad."

Tom, who was joined by his wife and Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, Zendaya, at the programme, went on to emphasise that it's impossible to copy authentic artforms.

"The way artists paint, it's not about what they're copying, it's about expressing themselves, so I feel protected. (AI) doesn't have a soul," the 30-year-old added.

AI continues to be a hot topic in the entertainment industry, with actresses like Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Sandra Bullock recently urging people to understand the technology, while Martin Scorsese has backed an AI firm which has developed a way to help storyboard scenes.

And last month, Cate Blanchett announced the formation of a non-profit organisation designed to provide a human-consent framework for AI systems.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom and Zendaya reprise the roles of Spider-Man/Peter Parker and MJ from the past three films in the MCU franchise. The superhero feature is set to be released on 31 July.

In addition, they both appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, also slated to hit theatres in July.