Lindsay Lohan gushes over 'incredible husband' Bader Shammas in sweet birthday tribute

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her husband Bader Shammas's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The Freaky Friday star has shared a sweet message alongside unseen photos and videos to mark the financier's 39th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lindsay posted a video montage featuring family photos and clips of the couple, as well as their two-year-old son, Luai.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person," she wrote in the caption. "You're an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life."

The 39-year-old continued, "The way you love and care for our family, and the joy you bring to Luai every day, means more than words can ever say."

Lindsay wrapped up the post by expressing her appreciation for Bader.

"Thank you for the life we've built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future," she penned. "Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday."

The video montage included a series of snaps of the couple posing together, along with sweet clips and photos of Bader and Luai.

A number of family members commented on the post, including Lindsay's brother, Dakota Lohan, who wrote, "That my second best friend," and her mother, Dina Lohan, who commented, "Xoxoxo mommy."

The Parent Trap actress and Bader first met at a restaurant in Dubai, where they both live, and started dating shortly afterwards. They announced their engagement in November 2021 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2022.

The couple welcomed their son in July 2023.